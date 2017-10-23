Ad
The alleged comments sparked a Twitter storm before being denied by the Commission (Photo: European Commission)

EU denies May 'begged for help'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has denied it was behind alleged comments that UK prime minister Theresa May had "begged" for help at a dinner in Brussels last week.

Chief commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas on Monday (23 October) described the comments allegedly made by president Jean-Claude Juncker as a ruse to undermine negotiating positions on Britain's departure from the EU.

"Some people like to point at us, to serve their own political agendas, their own political priorities, or...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



