Rights charter in limbo during Brexit spats

British PM Theresa May is visiting the EU capital on Monday (15 October) for an impromptu dinner with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Her last-minute initiative comes before an EU summit on Thursday in which EU leaders are unlikely to bow to UK demands to start talks on future trade relations.

The question of EU citizens' rights, as well as the Irish border, and the UK's EU exit bill have so far been among the most hotly-discusse...