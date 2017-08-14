Ad
Sea Eye said it rescued 12,000 people since last April (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Italy backs Libya as NGOs chased out of Mediterranean

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy has endorsed Libya’s decision to chase NGOs out of coastal waters in what one charity called “an unacceptable assault on people’s lives and dignity”.

Angelino Alfano, Italy’s foreign minister, told La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, on Sunday (13 August) that Libya’s actions meant that “balance is being restored in the Mediterranean”.

He said the Libyan government was “ready to put in place a search-and-rescue zone in its waters, work with Europe and invest in its coast guar...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

