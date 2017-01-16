Trump takes over and MEPs choose chief THIS WEEK

The world’s political and economic elite, now under attack by populist politicians all around the world, are gathering for the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Politicians and businessmen are scheduled to discuss, among other things, the future of the EU and Brexit.
The forum runs from Tuesday (17 January) to Friday, having been shifted forward from its usual Wedne...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
