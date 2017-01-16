Ad
The new US president will be inaugurated this Friday amid questions over his relationship with Moscow (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Trump takes over and MEPs choose chief THIS WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The world’s political and economic elite, now under attack by populist politicians all around the world, are gathering for the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Politicians and businessmen are scheduled to discuss, among other things, the future of the EU and Brexit.

The forum runs from Tuesday (17 January) to Friday, having been shifted forward from its usual Wedne...

