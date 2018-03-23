Ad
Amazon is one of the so-called 'GAFA' group of US tech giants - Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon (Photo: Nic Taylor)

Europe needs corporate tax reform - a digital tax isn't it

by Paul MacDonnell, Brussels,

Europe's tax laws haven't kept up with the digital economy.

As in most other places, its bricks and mortar businesses are taxed on how much and, crucially, where they get paid.

On the other hand a movie streaming service in one country will pay tax there but not to the governments of its foreign customers.

Hence the European Commission believes that digital businesses are different.

But as well as proposing a hard-to-criticise measure that will limit their intra-EU...

