Angels & demons clash in Europe's culture wars

The EU elections in May will see a clash between ultra-conservative and liberal ideas on what it means to be European.

The election theatre includes a Russian phantasmagoria of EU-painted devils and rapists, in a years-long propaganda campaign designed to undermine the Western bloc.

Many far-right EU voters also want a "white and straight" Europe, going hand-in-hand with Russia's culture war.

But the EU mainstream has its own compelling stories and one set of European voter...