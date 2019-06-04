Ad
euobserver
Carles Puigdemont apparently surreptitiously entered the parliament on Thursday afternoon (Photo: Eric Maurice/Twitter)

Tajani urged to allow Catalan MEPs into parliament

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Catalan separatists and left-wing lawmakers on Tuesday (4 June) called on the European Parliament president Antonio Tajani to "defend the political rights" of newly-elected MEPs from Catalonia.\n \nIn a letter addressed to Tajani and his 14 vice-presidents, the 76 deputies of the 135-seat regional Catalan parliament, said that a recent decision by the parliament to prevent the two MEPs accrediting themselves in the EP sets "a flagrant and dangerous violation of MEPs political rights and the p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP
Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership
Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad
Carles Puigdemont apparently surreptitiously entered the parliament on Thursday afternoon (Photo: Eric Maurice/Twitter)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections