Danish lawmakers back seizing migrant valuables

Denmark is moving ahead with plans to seize refugees' valuables despite a growing international backlash over its legislative proposal.
The bill to confiscate valuables and toughen other migration policies received wide support among Danish lawmakers on Thursday (21 January) and is set to be voted into law early next week.
It allows police to seize anything worth more than €1,340, including cash, in a government effort to finance their stay in Denmark.
Similar proposals are ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
