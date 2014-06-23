Ad
Belarus government releases human rights defender (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Belarus releases top human rights defender

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Belarus human rights defender Ales Bialiatski was released from prison on Saturday (21 June) after spending almost three years in a penal colony on charges of tax evasion.

Belarus authorities gave no reason for his sudden release. But Bialiatski, who heads Minsk-based human rights centre Viasna, in a statement attributed national and international pressure on the Belarus regime.

“It is the support I received from all of you, all the national and international intervention from the...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

