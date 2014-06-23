Belarus releases top human rights defender

Belarus human rights defender Ales Bialiatski was released from prison on Saturday (21 June) after spending almost three years in a penal colony on charges of tax evasion.

Belarus authorities gave no reason for his sudden release. But Bialiatski, who heads Minsk-based human rights centre Viasna, in a statement attributed national and international pressure on the Belarus regime.

“It is the support I received from all of you, all the national and international intervention from the...