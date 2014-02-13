Ad
euobserver
Confrontations between the far-left and far-right have escalated since the far-right’s election into parliament during the last round of national elections in 2012 (Photo: YoungJ523)

Economic chaos sees Greek voters swing to fringe parties

EU Political
by Nathalie Savaricas, Athens,

Mihalis’ head was bloody and swollen. Around him loomed a threatening crowd. Garbage blazed in an overturned bin.

After the police detained and chased protesters during an anti-fascist demonstration, a handful of left-wing youths retaliated by attacking Mihalis. They suspected him of being a far-right Golden Dawn party supporter seeking to infiltrate their rally.

The incriminating evidence was Mihalis’ shaved head and his camouflage travel bag. The victim said he was an army cad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Third Greek bailout to be worth €10-20bn
Confrontations between the far-left and far-right have escalated since the far-right’s election into parliament during the last round of national elections in 2012 (Photo: YoungJ523)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections