Economic chaos sees Greek voters swing to fringe parties

Mihalis’ head was bloody and swollen. Around him loomed a threatening crowd. Garbage blazed in an overturned bin.

After the police detained and chased protesters during an anti-fascist demonstration, a handful of left-wing youths retaliated by attacking Mihalis. They suspected him of being a far-right Golden Dawn party supporter seeking to infiltrate their rally.

The incriminating evidence was Mihalis’ shaved head and his camouflage travel bag. The victim said he was an army cad...