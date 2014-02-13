Economic chaos sees Greek voters swing to fringe parties

Mihalis’ head was bloody and swollen. Around him loomed a threatening crowd. Garbage blazed in an overturned bin.
After the police detained and chased protesters during an anti-fascist demonstration, a handful of left-wing youths retaliated by attacking Mihalis. They suspected him of being a far-right Golden Dawn party supporter seeking to infiltrate their rally.
The incriminating evidence was Mihalis’ shaved head and his camouflage travel bag. The victim said he was an army cad...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here