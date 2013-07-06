Barroso: Banking union bill to be published next week

The EU will present the next round of banking union legislation next week, the president of the European Commission said Friday (5 July).
Speaking in Vilnius, prior to the opening ceremony launching Lithuania's six month EU presidency, Commission boss Jose Manuel Barroso confirmed that the legislation would be released by the bloc's financial services commissioner, Michel Barnier, on Wednesday.
The EU executive arm is expected to set up a common resolution authority for the euroz...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
