Ad
euobserver
Barroso and Grybauskaite launching the Lithuanian presidency in Vilnius (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso: Banking union bill to be published next week

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU will present the next round of banking union legislation next week, the president of the European Commission said Friday (5 July).

Speaking in Vilnius, prior to the opening ceremony launching Lithuania's six month EU presidency, Commission boss Jose Manuel Barroso confirmed that the legislation would be released by the bloc's financial services commissioner, Michel Barnier, on Wednesday.

The EU executive arm is expected to set up a common resolution authority for the euroz...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Ministers crawl toward bank resolution deal
Kroes: Spy scandal could harm US Cloud firms
Lithuania: In the EU spotlight
Barroso keen to start US trade talks despite spy affair
Barroso and Grybauskaite launching the Lithuanian presidency in Vilnius (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections