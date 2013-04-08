Ad
euobserver
Reykjavik: Iceland's banking crisis bears many parallels with Cyprus (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Feature

Iceland to Cyprus: 'People should not pay for speculators'

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,
Reykjavik: Iceland's banking crisis bears many parallels with Cyprus (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

On the night of 6 October 2008, Thorfinnur Omarsson got a phone call. He had just quit his job at an Icelandic TV station and was looking forward to a "quiet time" as he was about to go back to study. It did not turn out that way.

"All banks in Iceland went bust over night. The economy ministry didn't even have a spokesperson at the time, so they called me to offer me a job, as some 200 foreign journalists were flying into the island," Omarsson recalls.

He became spokesman "on th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyFeature

Related articles

Iceland not liable for Icesave compensation after landmark ruling
Iceland considers Canadian dollar instead of euro
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections