Van Rompuy (r) next week will produce a short roadmap for more eurozone integration (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU summit to consider 'reform contracts' for all euro states

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Draft ideas ahead of next week's EU leaders summit foresee reform contracts for all euro states, political agreement on a full banking union and, post-2014, a budget for the eurozone.

The still-to-be finalised conclusions, seen by EUobserver, envisage progress towards profound economic and monetary union - the lack of which is considered to have led to the eurozone's current crisis - in three phases.

By March next year, EU leaders are supposed to agree the "operational framework" ...

