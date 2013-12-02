Embattled Greek government in Brussels this WEEK

The Greek government is in town as the EU's institutions hope to enjoy a week of relative calm following the high drama of last week's eastern partnership summit.

Prime minister Antonis Samaras and his ministerial team will be in Brussels on Wednesday (4 December) against a backdrop of renewed criticism from its creditors in recent weeks over the contents of its 2014 budget.

Samaras' government tabled its budget plan without the blessing of the EU/IMF Troika earlier in November, ...