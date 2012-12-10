Serbia unlikely to get EU accession talks date

Foreign ministers are preparing to put off the start of accession talks with Serbia for at least another six months.
A draft decision - seen by EUobserver - to be taken at the General Affairs Council on enlargement in Brussels on Tuesday (11 December) says the talks can only start if Serbia first normalises day-to-day relations with Kosovo and no sooner than June next year.
It notes that the negotiations on EU entry are conditional on "the key priority of taking steps towards a v...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
