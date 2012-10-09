Ad
euobserver
Greek demo. IMF: 'adjustment fatigue' poses risk for the EU's anti-crisis efforts (Photo: endiaferon)

IMF: politics could wreck EU bank union plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that political angst could harm EU plans to put the safety of its banks beyond doubt.

The Washington-based institute outlined the fears in its World Economic Outlook report out on Monday (8 October).

Its chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, wrote an upbeat preamble to the 229-page survey, saying "there has been a clear change in attitudes" in Europe and tha...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

