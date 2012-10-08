Question marks over EU sanctions on Iran

Greece is temporarily blocking an EU gas embargo on Iran. But the big question is: are EU sanctions hurting or helping Iranian leader Ali Khamenei?

The gas ban is to be agreed by foreign ministers on Monday (15 October).

EU countries are also looking to further restrict transactions with Iranian banks and to disrupt Iran-bound flights and shipping.

The gas embargo rules out Iran's involvement in future EU gas pipelines to the Caspian region. But it will not cost Tehran any...