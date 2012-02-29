Ad
euobserver
Top EU officials at a frosty summit with Yanukovych (c) in Kiev last December (Photo: president.gov.ua)

EU and Ukraine trade blame over ambassador's remarks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has given a political thumping to the EU ambassador in Kiev in what is amounting to a bad week for relations with ex-Soviet neighbours.

Its foreign ministry on Tuesday (28 February) summoned him to give explanations after he criticised President Viktor Yanukovych at a business conference. It also published a statement saying he does not know how to do his job.

"The public statements of the EU ambassador to Ukraine Jose Manuel Pinto Teixeira ... do not correspond to the tr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

