German parliament: Decisions in national legislatures affect all of Europe, says Van Rompuy (Photo: PeterXIII)

Van Rompuy: National parliaments are EU institutions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Tasked with approving bail-outs, national budgets and labour market policies which can affect the stability of the eurozone, national parliaments are similar to European institutions, Herman Van Rompuy, EU council president, said Monday (27 February).

"In the old days, exaggerating just slightly, the European Community used to exist on one planet, and national politics on six, nine, twelve, fifteen other planets. This is over now. The debt crisis, difficult and painful as it is, bring...

