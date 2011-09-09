Ad
euobserver
Enver Zymberi's photo outside his home in Dubovc. Visitors from Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia have made the trip in recent weeks to pay respects (Photo: EUobserver)

'Crunch time' for EU diplomacy after Kosovo killing

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi,

The recent killing of an ethnic Albanian policeman in north Kosovo has roused strong emotions, but diplomats see it as an opportunity to end the "frozen conflict" in the region.

Enver Zymberi, a 22-year-old special forces officer and father of four was at 2.15pm local time on 26 July hit in the face by a high-calibre bullet fired by a "specialist" using a sniper rifle, according to police sources. He died at 10pm, becoming the first uniform-wearing victim of the Kosovo-Serbia conflict ...

