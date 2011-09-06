Ad
euobserver
The EU commission doesn't want capitals to randomly put up border controls (Photo: MSVG)

EU commission wants nations to give up border control decisions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission wants to have a central role in decisions on the reintroduction of border controls, so far a prerogative of individual member states. A draft proposal will be put forward next week and is already causing a stir in pre-election Denmark.

"Freedom of movement of persons is a common European good and decisions affecting it should be taken at EU level," home affairs spokesman Michele Cercone said Tuesday (6 September) during a press conference in Brussels.

The EU commission doesn't want capitals to randomly put up border controls (Photo: MSVG)

euobserver

