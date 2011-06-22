EU needs 'class action' law suits, consumer rights groups say

The US model of class action - grouping in one court case all consumers who have been hurt by a company - is still a long way from becoming reality in the EU due to "intense" industry lobbying, consumer rights experts say.

Whether paying bogus fees when renting a car, having your phone bill topped up with calls you never made or not getting compensation for damaged products you purchased online - most people in the EU do not take such frustrations to court because the cost of a trial c...