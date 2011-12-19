Ad
A chilly summit - Yanukovych (c) pictured with Barroso (r) and Van Rompuy (l) (Photo: president.gov.ua)

EU-Ukraine relations uncertain despite new treaty

by Andrew Rettman, KIEV,

The EU and Ukraine have agreed the text of a new bilateral treaty. But EU leaders warned it will not be worth the paper it is written on unless Ukraine holds normal elections next year.

The two sides announced they have agreed the final wording on a free trade and political association treaty at a summit in Kiev on Tuesday (19 December).

The breakthrough came after Ukrainian negotiators two days earlier dropped demands for the EU to insert a promise Ukraine can one day join the Un...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

