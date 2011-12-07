Ad
Van Rompuy report says a unanimous vote by EU leaders is all that is needed (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy: EU could avoid full treaty change via legal trick

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union may be able to winkle out of the fraught process of a full treaty change via a clever legal trick, EU Council President Herman van Rompuy has suggested.

According to a two-page report from the Belgian EU chief submitted to national capitals on Tuesday (6 December), by amending a protocol attached to the Lisbon Treaty rather than changing the treaty itself, the lengthy and politically uncertain path of referendums and ratification by national parliaments can be avoided...

