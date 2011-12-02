Eight countries want to limit EU aid for laid-off workers

A group of countries led by Germany are against extending for another year an EU emergency scheme for laid-off workers, despite vocal protests by the commission and new member states.

While the so-called globalisation fund (€500 million per year) from which the emergency line is taken will be maintained, the special rules set up in 2009 as a response to the economic crisis, allowing more factories to apply for longer funding, are to be scrapped.

"The majority of states would suppo...