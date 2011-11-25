Ad
The words 'General Strike' painted on a Lisbon wall (Photo: iolanda)

Anti-austerity general strike shuts down Portugal

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Much of Portugal was paralysed on Thursday (24 November) as a general strike against EU-IMF austerity shut down most of the country’s transport networks and public services.

Most flights in and out of the holiday destination country were cancelled, with airports in the capital, Faro and Porto particularly badly hit. Much of public transport ground to a halt as Lisbon’s metro service was shuttered and the main train operator said that it experienced heavy disruption.

Workers at por...

The words 'General Strike' painted on a Lisbon wall (Photo: iolanda)

