Report: Bribe money for contracts not prosecuted enough in EU

Obtaining lucrative contracts in Europe by companies or individuals still involves, in some cases, bribing foreign public officials.
The prosecution and investigation into such illicit acts has improved somewhat when compared to previous years, according to a report released on Thursday (6 September) by the Berlin-based NGO, Transparency International (TI).
But some member states, like Estonia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Poland, have shown no discernible improvement...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
