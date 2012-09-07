Ad
'The growing momentum behind anti-bribery enforcement is making it harder to get away with the use of graft to win business' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Report: Bribe money for contracts not prosecuted enough in EU

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Obtaining lucrative contracts in Europe by companies or individuals still involves, in some cases, bribing foreign public officials.

The prosecution and investigation into such illicit acts has improved somewhat when compared to previous years, according to a report released on Thursday (6 September) by the Berlin-based NGO, Transparency International (TI).

But some member states, like Estonia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Poland, have shown no discernible improvement...

