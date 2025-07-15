Ad
euobserver
'Moving from 540 programmes to 27 National and Regional Partnership Plans...will reduce administrative costs', according to the EU Commission (Photo: Unsplash)

EU budget funds merger plan raises alarm over farmers' payments and nature funding

EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present a modernised EU 2028-2034 budget on Wednesday (16 July).  

In a draft version seen by EUobserver, the EU executive laid out its vision to merge agriculture and regional development budgets (€779bn) into one large fund. 

...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Putting regions at the heart of Europe’s next budget
2028-2034 EU budget, Israel talks, Russian sanctions in focus This WEEK
The threat to the EU's LIFE programme in the next budget
Opening salvo in EU budget debate exposes deep divisions
Don’t repeat Recovery and Resilience Facility mistakes: local governments must shape EU’s long-term budget
Next EU budget: could social safety net be siphoned off for border control?
'Moving from 540 programmes to 27 National and Regional Partnership Plans...will reduce administrative costs', according to the EU Commission (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections