With a massive overhaul on the horizon, this will likely be one of the most divisive budget haggles in decades (Photo: European Commission)

10 questions on the next EU budget

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With defence now a top priority for the European Union, plus the repayment of the post-pandemic recovery funds on the horizon, the next EU budget 2028-2034 is under growing pressure.

As the European Commission prepares to unveil its radical budget on Wednesday (16 July), here are 10 questions set to dominate talks in the upcoming months (and years).

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

