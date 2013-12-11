EU pays salaries of phantom workers in Palestine

The EU is knowingly paying Palestinian civil servants who have not worked in years, its spending watchdog says.
The Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors published its findings in a report, out on Wednesday (11 December), on the EU's "Pegase" programme.
It noted that the Union has paid the Palestinian Authority (PA) around €200 million a year between 2008 and 2012 to cover public sector salaries.
The money has funded approximately half of the PA’s 170,000 civil serva...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
