EU pays salaries of phantom workers in Palestine

The EU is knowingly paying Palestinian civil servants who have not worked in years, its spending watchdog says.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors published its findings in a report, out on Wednesday (11 December), on the EU's "Pegase" programme.

It noted that the Union has paid the Palestinian Authority (PA) around €200 million a year between 2008 and 2012 to cover public sector salaries.

The money has funded approximately half of the PA’s 170,000 civil serva...