Thirty EU rules should be changed or scrapped, say UK businesses

Thirty pieces of EU legislation should be changed or scrapped, according to a report on business regulation commissioned by the UK government.
The 'Cut EU red tape' report to be published on Tuesday (15 October), focuses on EU legislation related to environmental standards and social protection.
It also calls for draft rules that would increase maternity rights to be scrapped, and for governments to be given more flexibility in their application of EU laws on agency workers, acqu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.