Investigators had also found EU security data breaches at Heathrow airport (Photo: Valentina Pop)

UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has indirectly confirmed the UK made illegal copies of classified personal information from a database reserved for members of the passport-free Schengen travel zone.

Asked to comment on the classified report, obtained and revealed by this website early last year, Julian King, the European commissioner for security, on Wednesday (24 July) said "those are meant to be confidential discussions that we have with the...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

