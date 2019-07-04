Polish Left need to unite for October election

The recent elections to the European Parliament showed that there is potential for a fully-fledged Green-Left progressive political movement in Poland.
Two political parties, SLD (Union of Democratic Left) and Wiosna (Spring), both aligned to the EU's Socialists & Democrats (S&D), managed together to get eight MEPs elected.
While two other parties, Razem (Together, in the GUE/NGL) and Zieloni (Greens, Greens/EFA), despite no...
Bartek Lech is a political analyst, associated with the Polish Left and the Greens since 2003, and a former advisor in the European Parliament and recently democratisation consultant working with international organisations such as the OSCE and the Carter Center.
