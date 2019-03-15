EU must get real on Russia

Since February 2014, Russia has been waging an undeclared and unprovoked war on its peaceful neighbour Ukraine.

After establishing control of Crimea through its subversive operation and covert military invasion, on 16 March that year, Russia staged a show of "local support" for its land grab by conducting a fake secessionist "referendum" on Ukraine's territory.

The illegal "referendum" was just one of Russia's many tricks to mask...