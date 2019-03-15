Ad
View from Ukrainian artillery position on Donbas front line (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU must get real on Russia

EU & the World
Opinion
by Ariana Gic, Hanna Hopko, and Roman Sohn, KIEV,

Since February 2014, Russia has been waging an undeclared and unprovoked war on its peaceful neighbour Ukraine.

After establishing control of Crimea through its subversive operation and covert military invasion, on 16 March that year, Russia staged a show of "local support" for its land grab by conducting a fake secessionist "referendum" on Ukraine's territory.

The illegal "referendum" was just one of Russia's many tricks to mask...

Ariana Gic is an independent political and legal analyst and columnist in Canada. She has been published in Atlantic Council, New Eastern Europe, Emerging Europe, Vox Ukraine, StopFake, and Ukrainska Pravda.

Hanna Hopko is a member of Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, and the head of its committee on foreign affairs. She is also a member of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Roman Sohn is a legal expert, columnist, and civil society activist in Ukraine. His writing has appeared in Atlantic Council, Emerging Europe, and Ukrainska Pravda.

