MEPs demand more female candidates for top EU posts

The European Parliament said on Thursday (14 March) that in future it would no longer accept nominations for high-level EU jobs if the shortlist did not contain at least one woman and one man.

However, at the same time, it decided to approve the nomination of three candidates - all men - to top posts in three economic EU institutions.

A broad majority of 453 against 50, with 71 abstentions, supported the non-binding text which stated that MEPs regretted "the fact that women contin...