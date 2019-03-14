Ad
The people in power at the European Central Bank are all male, except for one: Chrystalla Georghadji, governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (Photo: European Central Bank)

MEPs demand more female candidates for top EU posts

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament said on Thursday (14 March) that in future it would no longer accept nominations for high-level EU jobs if the shortlist did not contain at least one woman and one man.

However, at the same time, it decided to approve the nomination of three candidates - all men - to top posts in three economic EU institutions.

A broad majority of 453 against 50, with 71 abstentions, supported the non-binding text which stated that MEPs regretted "the fact that women contin...

