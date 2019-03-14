Italy should capitalise on Brexit

Italy, it is often said, has punched below its weight in the world of politics for a long time.

Even with its economic problems, Italy remains the eighth largest economy in the world. It was the fifth not too long ago.

Yet, in virtually all matters of importance at the global and European levels, Italy's voice has mattered little.

Various reasons account for this, not least a dysfunctional political system incapable of producing stable governments that can project credibl...