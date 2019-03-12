Ad
Howard Wilkinson, whistleblower behind Danske Bank, was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (Photo: danskebank.com)

EU on path towards whistleblower protection

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU-wide rules on protecting whistleblowers are a step closer to reality following a political agreement between EU states and the European Parliament.

Although the final text of the agreement has yet to be published, the deal reached on Monday (11 March) marks a possible turning point in protecting whistleblowers from reprisals and abuse.

French socialist MEP Virginie Roziere, who helped negotiate the latest deal, told reporters in Strasbourg that the text "forms a remarkably robu...

