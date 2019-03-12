EU on path towards whistleblower protection

EU-wide rules on protecting whistleblowers are a step closer to reality following a political agreement between EU states and the European Parliament.
Although the final text of the agreement has yet to be published, the deal reached on Monday (11 March) marks a possible turning point in protecting whistleblowers from reprisals and abuse.
French socialist MEP Virginie Roziere, who helped negotiate the latest deal, told reporters in Strasbourg that the text "forms a remarkably robu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
