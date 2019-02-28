Ad
The far-right Sweden Democrats have joined the far-left Swedish Left Party in dropping their call to leave the EU (Photo: Wikimedia)

'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years

by Martin Westlund, Vasteras,
For the first time since joining the European Union in 1995, all Swedish political parties have now declared being in favour of staying in the EU.

At a recent party meeting in Norrkoping, ahead of the May European Parliament elections, the Swedish Left Party decided, by 41 to 30, to officially put its campaign for Sweden to exit the EU on hold.

Speaking to the EUobserver, Aron Etzler the Left Party secretary, clarified what this decision means.

"The Left Party still belie...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

