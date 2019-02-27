EU warned on danger to Israel of occupation tactics

Twenty-five years after a massacre of Palestinians in the West Bank, former Israeli soldiers say the occupation and efforts to legitimise it are putting Israel at risk.
That was the message of a photo exhibition at the European Parliament put on by Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence (BTS) in Brussels this week.
The project marked the anniversary, on Monday (25 February), of the Goldstein Massacre in Hebron in the occupied Palestinian territories in 1994.
Baruch Goldstein, a ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.