Ad
euobserver
Theresa May wants to find enough compromise with Brussels to push the Brexit deal through the UK parliament (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Brexit and trip to Egypt for Arab League This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK's Brexit negotiator Steve Barclay will return to Brussels to meet with the EU's chief negator Michel Barnier on Monday (18 February) after British prime minister Theresa May suffered another defeat in the London parliament on her Brexit strategy.

May is pushing on with efforts to revise the Brexit deal, despite the defeat, and will return to Brussels "within days", the leader of the House of Commons said on Friday (15 February).

British lawmakers voted against a motion end...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Barnier: UK has to move on Brexit
Saudis paying College of Europe to lobby MEPs
MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary
Theresa May wants to find enough compromise with Brussels to push the Brexit deal through the UK parliament (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections