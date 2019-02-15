Brexit and trip to Egypt for Arab League This WEEK

The UK's Brexit negotiator Steve Barclay will return to Brussels to meet with the EU's chief negator Michel Barnier on Monday (18 February) after British prime minister Theresa May suffered another defeat in the London parliament on her Brexit strategy.

May is pushing on with efforts to revise the Brexit deal, despite the defeat, and will return to Brussels "within days", the leader of the House of Commons said on Friday (15 February).

British lawmakers voted against a motion end...