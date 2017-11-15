Some EU regulators still don't get internet economics

While the EU's new data protection rules present a threat to the European digital economy, recent actions by regulators in some member states remind us why EU-wide rules still cannot come soon enough.
Last month, the Belgian Privacy Commission (CPVP) alleged that US tech giant Facebook does not follow the strict consent requirements in Belgian privacy law and therefore should stop collecting personal data for advertising - in effect, calling for the courts to cut off access to one of t...
