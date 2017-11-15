Ad
euobserver
The General Data Protection Regulation and the ePrivacy Regulation will go into effect throughout the EU in May 2018.

Brussels Bytes

Some EU regulators still don't get internet economics

Digital
Opinion
by Nick Wallace and Daniel Castro, Brussels,

While the EU's new data protection rules present a threat to the European digital economy, recent actions by regulators in some member states remind us why EU-wide rules still cannot come soon enough.

Last month, the Belgian Privacy Commission (CPVP) alleged that US tech giant Facebook does not follow the strict consent requirements in Belgian privacy law and therefore should stop collecting personal data for advertising - in effect, calling for the courts to cut off access to one of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalOpinionBrussels Bytes

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Austrian privacy case against Facebook hits legal snag
Privacy rules to create jobs, EU data chief says
Clock ticking for EU to fix the digital single market
EU privacy rules tilt to industry, NGO says
The General Data Protection Regulation and the ePrivacy Regulation will go into effect throughout the EU in May 2018.

Tags

DigitalOpinionBrussels Bytes
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections