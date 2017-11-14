Meat 'taboo' debated at Bonn climate summit

Participants at the Bonn climate change conference met on Monday (13 November) to discuss a source of greenhouse gas emissions that is reportedly doing more to damage the climate than the transport sector - yet is largely neglected by policymakers in Europe and beyond.
Agriculture, and in particular animal agriculture for the production of beef and dairy, has for years been climate action's big taboo.
But reducing meat consum...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here