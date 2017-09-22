Ad
euobserver
May outlined her Brexit strategy in the the Santa Maria Novella church in Florence (Photo: Number 10/Flickr)

May seeks EU grace period

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Nothing much should change in UK-EU relations for "around two years" after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019, British prime minister Theresa May has said.

She proposed the transition phase while in Florence, Italy, on Friday (22 September), but her eagerly awaited Brexit speech was short on many of the details that are being sought after in Brussels.

The two-year "implementation period" was needed, May said, to "prepare and implement the new processes and new systems that wil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU hopes for clarity on Brexit payments
Barnier: UK risks undermining trust in Brexit talks
Johnson challenges May on hard Brexit
UK parliament passes Brexit bill
May outlined her Brexit strategy in the the Santa Maria Novella church in Florence (Photo: Number 10/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections