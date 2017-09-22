May seeks EU grace period

Nothing much should change in UK-EU relations for "around two years" after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019, British prime minister Theresa May has said.

She proposed the transition phase while in Florence, Italy, on Friday (22 September), but her eagerly awaited Brexit speech was short on many of the details that are being sought after in Brussels.

The two-year "implementation period" was needed, May said, to "prepare and implement the new processes and new systems that wil...