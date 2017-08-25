Russia targets UK activist via Interpol

EU states should put financial pressure on Interpol to stop countries such as Russia from abusing the system, a prominent human rights campaigner has said.

Bill Browder, a London-based figure who has fought for tighter EU and US sanctions on Russia, spoke out after the Kremlin confirmed it had filed another red notice at the international police agency calling for his arrest.

The Russian prosecutor general’s office told Russian media on Thursday (24 August) it had sent “objectio...