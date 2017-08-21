Ad
The French president will have three goals during his trip to the East of the EU this week. (Photo: Reuters)

Macron goes east to test appetite for EU integration

by Tomas Prouza, Prague,

Emmanuel Macron starts his tour of "new Europe" on Wednesday (23 August). And, at least for some of these countries, it may redefine the role they play in the EU.

The French president will have three goals during his trip to the East of the EU: deepen cooperation with those member states the West still wants to talk to, push harder to protect the French labour market and see who will support him in the upcoming restart of the French-German motor of European integration.

