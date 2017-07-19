Central Europe should be wary of Brexit stopping

Tony Blair just published a long analysis on the British political situation. Unsurprisingly, it centres around building an attractive new political middle-ground. But it also proposed a dangerous bargain – the Brits will forget about Brexit if the EU agrees to limit freedom of movement.

It may sound like an idea from a parallel universe, since we know that Brexit means Brexit - as prime minister Theresa May and most of her Conservative Party keep reminding us - while a significant ing...