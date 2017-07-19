Ad
euobserver
Melenchon during the presidential campaign. "I don"t know why they are picking a fight with me." (Photo: Reuters)

Fake EU parliament jobs case reaches French left leader

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Public prosecutors in Paris have opened a preliminary investigation into an alleged use of fake assistants in the European Parliament by French radical-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Prosecutors want to check whether four people employed by Melenchon as "local assistants" with an EU parliament contract, really did have parliamentary activities while also serving as officials at the same time in Melenchon's party, which is now called La France Insoumise (France Unbowed).

Melenchon...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

MEPs act to strip Le Pen of immunity in fake jobs case
French minister resigns over EU parliament assistant case
French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal
Melenchon during the presidential campaign. "I don"t know why they are picking a fight with me." (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections