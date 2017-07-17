Ad
Laws recently passed and other proposals under discussion are "in violation of the Polish Constitution but also against fundamental principles of the EU treaties", EU parliament groups leaders say.

'Survival of democracy' at stake in Poland, say top MEPs

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaders of the main political groups in the European Parliament have called on EU institutions to "speak out and act" against the latest reform of the judiciary system in Poland.

"The survival of democracy and the rule of law is at stake," they said in a letter to parliament president Antonio Tajani.

They said that recent laws passed by the Polish parliament and the proposed reform of the Supreme Court "significantly weaken the independence and impartiality of the Polish judiciar...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

