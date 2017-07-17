'Survival of democracy' at stake in Poland, say top MEPs

Leaders of the main political groups in the European Parliament have called on EU institutions to "speak out and act" against the latest reform of the judiciary system in Poland.
"The survival of democracy and the rule of law is at stake," they said in a letter to parliament president Antonio Tajani.
They said that recent laws passed by the Polish parliament and the proposed reform of the Supreme Court "significantly weaken the independence and impartiality of the Polish judiciar...
