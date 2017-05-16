Italian refugee centre allegedly run by mafia

A mafia gang in southern Italy has allegedly been stealing millions of euros intended for refugees, in a scam that involved a Catholic charity.

Police on Monday (15 May) arrested some 68 people, including a local Catholic priest, for siphoning off €32 million, reportedly of EU funds, over the past decade.

"Some €32 million went straight into the clan's pocket," said assistant prosecutor Vincenzo Luberto.

The money was intended to support arriving refugees at Cara "Sant'Anna"...