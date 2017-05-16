Ad
The Catholic charity behind the scam also ran facilities in Lampedusa (Photo: DukeUnivLibraries)

Italian refugee centre allegedly run by mafia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A mafia gang in southern Italy has allegedly been stealing millions of euros intended for refugees, in a scam that involved a Catholic charity.

Police on Monday (15 May) arrested some 68 people, including a local Catholic priest, for siphoning off €32 million, reportedly of EU funds, over the past decade.

"Some €32 million went straight into the clan's pocket," said assistant prosecutor Vincenzo Luberto.

The money was intended to support arriving refugees at Cara "Sant'Anna"...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The Catholic charity behind the scam also ran facilities in Lampedusa (Photo: DukeUnivLibraries)

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

