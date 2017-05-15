Ad
Former EU parliament leader, Martin Schulz, failed to win his home state (Photo: PES Communications)

Schulz fails to beat Merkel in German home state

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU party won the elections in Germany's largest state on Sunday (14 May), serving as another blow to the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) ahead of the federal elections in September.

CDU received 33 percent of the votes in North Rhine-Westphalia, the western state that has the cities of Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, and Duesseldorf. The christian-democrats gained 6.7 percentage points - compared to the last state elections.

The social-d...

